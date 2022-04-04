Middlesbrough’s 4-0 win over Peterborough United at the weekend saw them up to fifth in the Championship table with eight games left to play.

Middlesbrough are aiming for a place in the top six, and it is now in their hands as they approach the last leg of the campaign.

The majority of their squad has been injury free in the last couple of months, with manager Chris Wilder having close to a fully fit squad to select from.

However, there are still a handful of players on the treatment table. Here we summarise Middlesbrough’s current injury list ahead of the final run-in of the season…

Darnell Fisher has not kicked a ball since April 2021 after a ‘freak injury’ sustained at home.

Former boss Neil Warnock revealed that one of Fisher’s family fell onto the right-back’s knee and the resultant injury means he will miss all of the 2021/22 campaign. Chris Wilder confirmed this is the case, stating he will return as early as next season.

As well as Fisher, summer signing Sammy Ameobi has not played a minute in any competition for Middlesbrough so far this term.

Having arrived from Nottingham Forest on a free in July, he immediately suffered with a knee issue and didn’t even feature in pre-season. He will also be out for the rest of the season.

Martin Payero is another absentee after being stretchered off against Queens Park Rangers with an ankle problem back in February. However, Chris Wilder recently provided a positive update, stating that the Argentine will be available in the next couple of weeks.

Riley McGree had missed Boro’s last seven games, but the Australian was fit enough to return to the bench against Posh at the weekend, and he should feature again in the coming games.