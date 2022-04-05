Stoke City travel to Reading this evening as they look to make it three wins in a row following Saturday’s victory.

The Potters were able to best play-off hopefuls Sheffield United at the weekend courtesy of a late John Egan own goal.

They next face Reading in their bid to end the season well after a shaky period for manager Michael O’Neill.

Stoke City team news

Lewis Baker is a major doubt for this midweek clash following a knock to his knee last Thursday which also kept him out of the Sheffield United affair.

Nick Powell (quad) is still a couple of weeks away from a scheduled return following his injury back at the beginning of March.

Liam Moore wouldn’t have been able to feature anyway against his parent club, but he is out injured for the rest of the campaign.

Harry Souttar (ACL) won’t feature again this season.

But Josh Tymon should be available, despite him feeling cramp at the back end of Saturday’s game.

Stoke City predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Wilmot

Jagielka

Harwood-Bellis

Tymon

Allen

Thompson

Brown

Vrancic

Wright-Phillips

Maja

Expect O’Neill to field an unchanged side in a bid to extend his squad’s winning run following their impressive display at the weekend.

Finish strong…

At one point this season it looked as if Stoke City would be one of the favourites to go up, but a number of different factors means they now sit 13th and their aim across the next seven outings will be to finish on the front foot.

They’ve shown glimpses of positivity this season, so next year the aim will have to be pushing that top six a little harder.

With the prospect of going three wins in three on the cards, Reading will be hoping to stop them in their tracks – they sit 21st, just outside the relegation zone but they are unbeaten in their last three.

This one could go either way, but the Potters will rightly be favourites and it’ll take a strong Reading performance to stop them on Tuesday evening.