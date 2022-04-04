The Athletic’s Steve Madeley says that West Brom could sign two new goalkeepers in the summer transfer window.

West Brom look set to lose Sam Johnstone in the summer. The England shot-stopper sees his contract expire at the end of this season and is due to depart The Hawthorns, with Tottenham Hotspur now looking like a probable destination.

With that in mind, The Athletic’s West Brom correspondent Madeley has had his say on the Baggies’ upcoming summer transfer plans.

He wrote (via West Brom News):

“This is the area of the squad where change will happen naturally.

“No.1 Sam Johnstone is out of contract at the end of the season and certain to leave and David Button, his understudy for the last two seasons, is also a free agent.

“So it is perfectly conceivable that the club will be in the market for two goalkeepers in the transfer window — a proven No.1 and an able deputy unless they feel Palmer is ready to fill that No.2 slot.”

Very few West Brom fans will have expected Johnstone to stay beyond this season – he’s a fine goalkeeper who’s proved himself in the Premier League, and it looks as though the Baggies may be waiting some time before they rejoin the top flight.

And replacing him will be difficult for Steve Bruce. Alex Palmer joined Luton Town on an emergency loan deal earlier in the month but has since returned to The Hawthorns, though he’s not favoured as a no.2.

West Brom also have Josh Griffiths who is on loan at Lincoln City this season, and hat the summer might hold for him remains to be seen.