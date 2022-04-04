Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa was wanted by Hull City and Birmingham City last summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are bracing themselves for another battle to keep hold of the defender in the next transfer window, reports The Athletic (via Football League World).

Iorfa, 26, was a man in-demand following the Owls’ relegation to League One last year but his side managed to keep hold of him.

Hull City and Birmingham City pushed to throw him a Championship lifeline, whilst the likes of Watford, West Brom and Aston Villa have been mentioned as clubs who have been keen on him in the past.

What next for Iorfa at Sheffield Wednesday?

Iorfa still has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough meaning Darren Moore’s side are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

His current focus will be on helping the Yorkshire outfit gain promotion this term and they are currently 5th in the table after their win over AFC Wimbledon over the weekend, three points inside the play-offs.

The former England youth international’s future with Sheffield Wednesday could be thrown up in the air if they fail to go up.

He has been on the books there since 2019 and has since made 63 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

Hull City and Birmingham City wanted him last year and the duo are both poised to be in the second tier again in the next campaign, with the latter all but securing their survival after their 1-0 win over West Brom yesterday.

The Tigers are not there just yet but two wins out of their remaining six would keep them up.