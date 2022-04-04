QPR look to be falling out of play-off contention, after a third-straight defeat saw them drop down into 9th over the weekend.

QPR welcome west London neighbours Fulham over the weekend. The league leaders would claim a routine 2-0 win over QPR who’ve now lost their last three in the league, and five of their last six.

It’s seen the R’s drop down into 9th with three points now separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Promotion now looks unlikely for the club, especially so with some of the injuries they’ve picked up in recent weeks – here, we review QPR’s injury list in full ahead of the season finale…

The biggest injury blow for QPR at the moment is the injury for Chris Willock – QPR’s star man this season has been ruled out until the summer after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the month, which later required surgery.

And David Marshall has also been ruled out until the summer with a hamstring injury – it remains to be seen whether or not the 37-year-old will feature for the R’s again, after only signing a short-term contract back in January.

Marshall is one of a number of inured goalkeepers at QPR as it stands. Mark Warburton has been dealt a cruel hand in terms of goalkeeper injuries in the second half of this season with Seny Dieng having suffered, and both Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh being sidelined too.

Dieng was ruled out for up to four weeks earlier in the month with a quad injury, but recent reports have suggested that the R’s are unsure of when Dieng will be available for selection again.

Meanwhile, Archer is sidelined with a shoulder injury and Walsh with a hand injury – the duo’s return date are unknown.

On a more positive note for QPR, Lyndon Dykes made his return from injury over the weekend and could yet play an important part in the club’s final seven games of the season.

QPR return to action against Sheffield United on Tuesday night.