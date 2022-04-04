Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton admits he doesn’t see Theo Archibald having a future at the club.

Lincoln City loaned the attacker to Leyton Orient last summer to get some game time under his belt this season.

Archibald, 24, has been a key player for the League Two side and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and seven assists.

He is due to return to the LNER Stadium at the end of this campaign but his current contract with his parent club expires at the end of June.

Asked whether he has a future with the Imps, Appleton said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“He could. I don’t see it, if I’m being honest, but he’ll come back and be a Lincoln player at the start of pre-season.

“But if things progress over the summer with other clubs, then we’re open to having a discussion. I’m delighted Theo has been able to play games, that’s what he wanted. Unfortunately he couldn’t quite get that here.”

A hit with Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient’s decision to sign him in July last year under former manager Kenny Jackett has turned out to a great one and he has adapted well to life in London.

The Scotsman started his career at Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks of the Glasgow giants before gaining experience out on loan as a youngster at Albion Rovers.

He never made a senior appearance for the Hoops and was lured down to England in 2017 by Brentford.

Archibald played three times for the Bees’ first-team and had a loan spell away at Forest Green Rovers before a permanent stint at Macclesfield Town.

Lincoln City signed him back in 2020 but he struggled for game time last term under Appleton, playing just seven times in the league.

His focus right now will be on helping Leyton Orient finish the season strongly under new boss Richie Wellens but his long-term future is currently up in the air.