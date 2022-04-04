Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom provided an injury update on both Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp over the weekend.

Sheffield United have one of the longest injury lists in the Championship. Heckingbottom has a number of key injuries to his players and they’ve come at a bad time too, with the Blades now vying for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Perhaps the most pressing injury concern for the Blades right now is that of Billy Sharp – United’s top scorer in the Championship this season with 14 goals picked up a muscle injury earlier in the month.

After going for a scan and awaiting on the results of said scan, Heckingbottom had this to say on Sharp’s injury situation over the weekend:

“That situation [Sharp’s injury situation] was always a little bit more difficult because we want him to be as explosive as we know he is and also to be able to sprint.

“He did some work with us and, although he could still feel the injury a little bit, he thought he would be fit. The medical team were always a little bit more cautious though.”

Elsewhere, McBurnie missed out on the 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City over the weekend owing to a thigh injury – Heckingbottom said of the Scot’s fitness situation:

“Oli has only been out a couple of days. It’s a case of him getting 100 percent confident that he’s over it. And us getting confident that he’s 100 percent over it as well.”