Scunthorpe United’s departing chairman Peter Swann says nothing has changed regarding Keith Hill’s situation at the club.

Scunthorpe United are set to drop into the National League for the first time in their history.

Hill, 52, is poised to stay at the Sands Venue Stadium to lead the club into next season.

Swann is leaving but that doesn’t have an impact on the managerial situation.

He has said in a statement published on the official club website:

“Nothing changes regarding the manager or our work to integrate young players into the squad, moving towards a footballing model where we can utilise our academy and not only see them flourish in the first team but also move on and create a future career at the highest level.

“I am delighted that Keith wants to stay and help the club achieve this and we are fully focused on a positive and robust pre-season, to give us the best chance of bouncing back at the first time of asking.”

Scunthorpe United heading for relegation

It has been a disastrous campaign for Scunthorpe United and they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by table toppers Forest Green Rovers over the weekend to take one step closer to the drop.

The Iron are currently bottom of the Football League and are 13 points from safety with six games left to play.

They have won just four times in 40 matches this term and Hill has managed to win twice since taking over from Neil Cox in November.

It hasn’t really been his fault though and he will be keen to bring in his own type of players this summer to help the team try and bounce back from non-league at the first time of asking.

The Lancastrian is a vastly experienced boss having previously managed the likes of Rochdale, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers and he will be eager to really show what he can do at Scunthorpe United after a tough opening four months at the helm.

Next up for the Iron is a home clash against promotion chasing Mansfield Town this weekend.