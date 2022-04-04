West Brom could look to offload Matt Phillips in the summer transfer window, reports claim.

Phillips, 31, joined West Brom from QPR in 2016. Since, the Scot has featured 170 times in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring 21 goals.

He helped the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2020 but this season has seen him spend a lot of time on the sidelines – Phillips has featured just 23 times in the Championship this season, scoring three and assisting two.

And now, a report from The Athletic claims that Phillips could be offloaded in the summer, either on loan or permanently, with the club hoping to shed some weight off their wage bill.

Since arriving from QPR, Phillips has been a key player for West Brom. In both the Premier League and the Championship he’s been an important player for the club, having scored some important goals along the way too.

Perhaps his best season in a West Brom shirt came in 2019/20 Championship campaign, in which Phillips featured 39 times in the league, scoring seven and assisting six to help his side claim promotion to the Premier League.

This time round though, Phillips has struggled – he’s become inconsistent in his performances and in terms of fitness too, with the attacker having not featured since January with a foot injury following a separate spell on the sidelines prior to that.

Thoughts?

Phillips is an experienced player. But he’s one who may have run his course at West Brom with his performances having been indifferent this season, and last season in the top flight.

With two years left on his deal, West Brom might find it tricky to offload him, especially given his probably high wages.