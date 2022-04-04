Hartlepool United will be keeping one eye on the summer transfer window as they don’t have much to play for in League Two now.

Hartlepool United will be gearing up for their first full season under Graeme Lee.

The Pools will find it hard to keep hold of key player Luke Molyneux this summer with others clubs showing an interest in signing him.

They will have to replace him if he leaves and Notts County’s Cal Roberts would be an ideal candidate.

Fits the bill for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United were linked with a move for the National League ace in the January transfer window but nothing materialised in the end.

The attacker was a man in-demand this past winter and his side had to reject an approach by Chesterfield for him.

Roberts still has another year left on his contract at Notts County but will he want to test himself at a higher level next season?

A move back to the North East for the South Shields-born man would suit both parties this summer as he would get an opportunity for regular first-team football at the Suits Direct Stadium.

He has proven his worth in non-league now and has scored an impressive 11 goals in 31 games in all competitions this campaign. However, his side are facing serious competition for promotion and they may face a battle to keep him if they don’t go up.

Roberts started his career at Newcastle United and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side before loan spells at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United to gain experience.

He was released in 2019 and subsequently had a year with Blyth Spartans before Notts County came calling.

The attacker has had to fight back following his departure from St. James’ Park and a move to the Football League would be very much deserved.