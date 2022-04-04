West Brom have their fair share of injuries heading into the final games of the season.

West Brom have seven games of their season remaining. They’re seven relatively unimportant games for Steve Bruce’s side who sit in 12th as it stands, with attention quickly turning towards the summer.

Bruce already faces a contested summer ahead with his future seemingly up in the air. He’ll be hoping for a strong finish to the season to secure his future at the club, though it might be difficult to do so with some of the injuries within his side.

Here, we look at West Brom’s injury list in full ahead of the season finale…

Daryl Dike’s injury is no doubt the most pressing for West Brom at the moment. The January signing has been ruled out since January owing to a hamstring injury, and he looks set to be missing until the summer.

Bruce revealed at the end of last week that Dike has now sustained a tendon injury and that he’s set for another spell on the sidelines after almost making his return from his previous hamstring injury.

Matt Phillips is another injured West Brom attacker – the Scot has struggled with injury throughout the campaign and is currently sidelined with a foot injury.

Bruce said earlier this month that Phillips was closing in on a return to action but the 31-year-old is yet to feature since January, though he’s reported to be returning to full training next week.

Elsewhere, West Brom also look set to be without Kenneth Zohore for the remainder of this season, with the Dane suffering from a recurring thigh injury, with Kan Bryan also out until the summer.

The man signed from Sheffield United earlier in the season suffered an unlucky injury blow in only his third league appearance for the Baggies, picking up an ACL injury.

West Brom’s next game is at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday night.