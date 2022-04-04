Wigan Athletic sweating on injuries to Curtis Tilt and James McClean
Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says they have their “fingers crossed” about Curtis Tilt and James McClean.
Wigan Athletic are sweating on the fitness of the first-team pair after the game against Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.
The Latics ended up drawing 1-1 with their North West rivals after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson cancelled out their first-half opener.
Tilt went off late with Kell Watts coming on for him, whilst McClean was seen leaving the DW Stadium on crutches.
Richardson provided this update after the game, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“I wouldn’t know at the minute, it’s too early to tell. They both had ice around their bodies when I saw them.”
Blow for Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic will be nervously waiting to see how long the key first-team pair could potentially be out for.
The Latics remain well in the hunt for the League One title and their point against the Trotters leaves them level with table toppers Rotherham United with a game in hand.
MK Dons continue to keep the pace with the top two and beat Shrewsbury Town last time out to go a point behind Richardson’s side.
Tilt has been ever-present for Wigan Athletic this season and made his move permanent in the January transfer window. The club have a ready-made replacement for him in Watts but not having him for upcoming games will be a big worry.
McClean, who made his return to the club last summer, has been a hit this term as well and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and six assists.
Next up for the Latics is a home clash against Accrington Stanley tomorrow night.