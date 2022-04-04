Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says they have their “fingers crossed” about Curtis Tilt and James McClean.

Wigan Athletic are sweating on the fitness of the first-team pair after the game against Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

The Latics ended up drawing 1-1 with their North West rivals after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson cancelled out their first-half opener.

Tilt went off late with Kell Watts coming on for him, whilst McClean was seen leaving the DW Stadium on crutches.

Richardson provided this update after the game, as per a report by Wigan Today: