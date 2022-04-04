Blackburn Rovers are hoping that Tayo Edun is back this weekend, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers are back in action this Saturday at home to Blackpool.

Tony Mowbray’s side were denied victory at the death against Coventry City last time out with Viktor Gyokeres scoring late on for the Sky Blues.

The Lancashire outfit remain well in the promotion race though and could have Edun back soon which will be a big boost.

Mowbray has provided an injury update and has said:

“Tayo Edun was with the squad today and didn’t make the 18 but there’s a few coming back and the options are looking a bit stronger and hopefully that’ll help us as we go into the last half a dozen games.”

Edun made the trip to Coventry City but wasn’t quite ready to make his return to the side. He has been out of action since January with an ankle injury.

Not far off now for Blackburn Rovers

They swooped to sign the left wing-back last summer from Lincoln City and he has since provided them with more competition and depth in their ranks this term.

He has made 22 appearances for Mowbray’s men in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

Prior to his move to Lancashire, the former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Fulham and went on to play seven times for their first-team.

A loan spell at Ipswich Town then came about before Lincoln City landed him back in 2020.

Getting him back for the promotion run-in will be good news for Blackburn Rovers as they prepare to face Blackpool this weekend.

They remain 6th in the league table but have have teams below them like Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, QPR and Millwall closing in.