Rotherham United starlet Chiedozie Ogbene says he’s “proud” to be part of their squad after their Wembley win yesterday.

Rotherham United have won the Papa John’s Trophy after a 4-2 win over a spirited Sutton United.

Ogbene, 24, scored a beauty in extra-time to help the Millers take the lead for the first time in the game.

Ben Wiles, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Michael Ihiekwe scored the others for the Yorkshire side, whilst Donovan Wilson and Craig Eastmond found the net for the U’s.

Ogbene took to Twitter last night to send the following message (see tweet below):

We must enjoy the little victories in life as life is so unpredictable. Proud to be part of this team and this great achievement 🏆. Thank you to all the traveling fans, your support made the difference 🎉#papjohnstrophy pic.twitter.com/NFQUrSG0yn — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) April 3, 2022

Cup glory for Rotherham United

Rotherham United made hard work of it against Sutton United but the quality and depth in their squad shone through in the end to give their fans a glorious day out in the capital.

Their focus will quickly shift back on promotion back to the Championship now though and they remain top of the League One table after Wigan Athletic dropped points against Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

Paul Warne’s side are level on points with the Latics, who have a game in hand still, whilst MK Dons are only a single point behind now having played one match more.

Ogbene is having the time of his life this season and scored for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium during the international break as well.

The winger has been a key player for Rotherham United this term and has made 46 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and nine assists.