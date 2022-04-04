Reports emerged over the weekend stating that QPR are set to sack manager Mark Warburton after a poor run of form has thrown them out of the Championship play-off places.

Warburton is in his third season at QPR. The former Brentford boss had his side in the top-six for the majority of the season but a tough run of results has seen them drop down into 9th, with three points now separating them from 6th.

With Warburton looking as though he could be in the final days of his QPR tenure, we look at three English Football League bosses that QPR should consider as a potential replacement:

Liam Manning – MK Dons

First on this list is the manager of one of the most in-form and most improved sides in the EFL. Manning arrived at MK Dons ahead of this season following Russell Martin’s move to Swansea City, and he’s since continued the good work that was left in place by his predecessor.

But Manning has managed to take the Dons to the next level – the football that his side plays is unrivalled in League One and it’s seen MK Dons come into automatic promotion contention with only a few games left.

Should MK Dons miss out on promotion this season then there could be a lot of interest in his services this summer.

Michael Appleton – Lincoln City

The Lincoln City boss has seen his side struggle this season. But it was only a few months ago that he was being linked to a number of Championship jobs, having seen his name mentioned alongside Bristol City and West Brom vacancies in the recent past.

He took the Imps to the League One play-off final last season, doing so on a budget and playing some entertaining football, and so it could be a matter of time before he lands a second tier job.

Wayne Rooney – Derby County

The Rams boss’ future remains very much up in the air – as does his side’s future. Despite managing the club throughout a tough administration process, Rooney has galvanised this Derby County side, giving them an unlikely shot at Championship survival with only a handful of games left.

He’s seemingly been earmarked for the Everton or Manchester United job later down the line but it feels as though Rooney needs another stepping stone on his way to a ‘big’ Premier League job, and if he’s free in the summer then he could yet land another Championship job on his way to the top flight.