Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Michal Helik has picked up an injury.

Barnsley’s defender has sustained a blow at the worst possible time for his side.

Helik, 26, has been on international duty with Poland over the past couple of weeks.

The centre-back has got injured since returning to South Yorkshire and his side are still waiting to see how long he could potentially be sidelined for.

Asbaghi has said, as per the official club website:

“He got injured in training after coming back from international duty and, honestly, I don’t have any clear answers. We will know in the upcoming days.

“He could be out for the season, he could still come back before the season ends, but I honestly don’t know.”

Blow for Barnsley

Helik has been a key player for Barnsley since joining the Yorkshire outfit back in 2020 from KS Cracovia.

He is an influential player for them at the heart of defence and played a key role in the club getting to the play-offs under former manager Valerian Ismael last season.

However, their focus has now switched on staying up in the Championship and their 1-1 draw at home to Reading keeps them five points from safety still.

Asbaghi’s men have seven games left to save themselves and are back in action on Saturday away at promotion chasing Millwall, before another tricky away trip to Swansea City.

Barnsley are now sweating on the fitness of Helik and he was left out of their squad against the Royals.

He has made 89 appearances for them in all competitions since his move to England and has chipped in with seven goals and three assists from the back.

Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching were the centre-back partnership over the weekend and were powerless to stop Josh Laurent’s equaliser on 82 minutes.