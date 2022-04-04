Rotherham United lifted the Papa John’s Trophy yesterday after a 4-2 extra time win over Sutton United.

Rotherham United headed to Wembley yesterday, to face League Two side Sutton United in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy.

And it looked as though Sutton would claim an unexpected win with minutes of the game remaining, and the club having a 2-1 lead over the Millers.

But Jordi Osei-Tutu’s 96th minute goal took the game to extra time.

Paul Warne’s men scored twice in extra time through Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe to secure the 4-2 win, handing Rotherham United the trophy.

There were some strong individual performances throughout which helped the Millers on their way to victory yesterday, and none more so than midfielder Ben Wiles – he scored his side’s opening goal of the game and afterwards, Warne told Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis: