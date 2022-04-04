Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says it is “great” to have Jake Forster-Caskey back.

Charlton Athletic have welcomed the midfielder back to the side after his lengthy absence on the sidelines.

Forster-Casey, 27, has missed the whole of this season with an ACL injury that he picked up at the back end of the last campaign away at Lincoln City.

He ironically made his return for the Addicks against the Imps over the weekend, nearly 12 months since he sustained his setback.

Jackson has heaped praise on the former England youth international and has said, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s fantastic to see him back. I didn’t put him on the pitch for sentimental reasons, I put him on there because I know what he can do.

“I’ve seen what he’s done in the three games for the U23s and what he’s been doing in training, and that gave me the confidence that I could bring him back into the fold today.

“I thought he added something really good from the bench and I thought he allowed us to get a bit of control in midfield. He can pick a pass – we know what he’s got, he’s obviously set the goal up with his left foot from the corner. It’s great to have him back and, for me as the manager, that’s another option now.”

Big boost for Charlton Athletic

Having Forster-Caskey back is a big boost for Charlton Athletic going into the final stage of the season.

He gives Jackson another body to choose from in his squad and gives the side more quality in the middle of the park.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man joined the club back in 2017 and his appearance against Lincoln City was his 112th for the club in all competitions to date.

His contract at The Valley expires this summer but the London outfit hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 at home to Michael Appleton’s side and have an opportunity to bounce back tomorrow night away at Mark Bowen’s AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks are safe now after their recent wins over Gillingham, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers and comfortably sat in mid-table in 15th position.

They have six games left to play and a few of their players will be playing for their futures now.