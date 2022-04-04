Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram says he would ‘love to stay’ at the club as he nears the end of his contract.

Ingram, 28, is one of a number of Hull City players out of contract in the summer.

The Englishman has been Hull City’s no.1 for much of the campaign having featured 27 times in the Championship this season, adding to his 38 League One appearances in last season’s promotion-winning campaign.

Now though, Ingram has made clear his desire to stay at Hull City beyond this season – he told HullLive:

“Nothing yet, I’d love to stay here because I love the club. We got promoted last year and I’m really enjoying my time, with the new owner coming in it seems like he’s got big aspirations for the club and I’d love to be a part of that.

“I’ve heard nothing but I’d love to stay here. The club has an option on my contract but as yet no conversations have taken place, and it is a case of sitting and waiting.”