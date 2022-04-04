West Brom lost 1-0 away at West Midlands rivals Birmingham City in the Championship yesterday.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce took his current side to a former one of his yesterday. The Baggies travelled to St Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City in a West Midlands clash, with Lyle Taylor’s 67th minute penalty proving the difference on the day.

For West Brom, it’s obviously a disappointing result – they went into the international break on the back of some improved form, but yesterday they were woeful.

And Bruce relayed that in his post-match comments, telling wba.co.uk after the game:

“It was an awful game of football with no quality on show at all. I don’t think either of the goalkeepers has had to make a save, and that sums it up.

“The ball was out of play, there were lots of throws and set-pieces. It was in the air. Let’s be brutally honest, it was a dreadful game of football.

“Derbies can get like that, so what you need is a little bit of quality and we lacked that today.”

The game was decided soon after the hour mark when Taylor converted a penalty. It was given after a handball from West Brom full-back Conor Townsend who flung his arm out before making contact with the ball.

Bruce said of the penalty decision:

“I’m not really sure why Conor has his arm in that position when it comes to their penalty. I don’t know if he’s appealing to say the ball had gone out of play, I’m not sure.”