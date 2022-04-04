Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has suggested that he’s keen on signing Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor permanently in the summer transfer window.

Taylor, 32, joined Birmingham City on loan from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

The Montserrat striker had fallen well out of favour at the City Ground but since reuniting with his former Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer at St Andrew’s, he’s rediscovered some form.

In nine Championship outings for Blues, Taylor has scored four goals and assisted one. He scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over West Brom in the Championship yesterday, converting a penalty in the 67th minute.

Speaking to BirminghamLive after the game, Bowyer had this to say on Taylor and his future at the club:

“We will have to see in the summer and see what happens between now and the end of the season. If you ask me if I like Lyle as a player, I had to fight hard to bring him here and I am glad he is here.

“I don’t know, this is a question for Craig [Gardner] and the board. We will see what the situation is come the summer but for as long as we have him here, we have to enjoy him. I am and I know he is enjoying being here. Hopefully, he keeps scoring goals and helping us win games.”