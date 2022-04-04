Leeds United currently lead Newcastle United in the race to sign Birmingham City youngster George Hall, reports The Sun on Sunday (03.04.21, pg. 61).

Hall, 17, is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy. The youngster has previously been in headlines when reports from Daily Mail last month suggested that Leeds United were competing with Southampton for the summer signing.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (via HITC) has claimed that Leeds United are now battling with Newcastle United for the signing of Hall, but that the Whites are favourites to complete the signing this summer.

Hall made his Championship debut for Blues earlier in the campaign. He’s been included in the odd matchday squad under Lee Bowyer and was recently on the bench for England U18’s game v Sweden U18 earlier this month.