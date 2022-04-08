With the arrival of new Turkish owner Acun Ilicali in January, there has been wide-scale changes to the backroom staff and to some of the players at Hull City.

The biggest change out of them is the arrival of new manager Shota Arveladze, but some fans think that the new owner got this decision wrong in sacking ex-manager Grant McCann.

Hull City under Grant McCann…

During his two-and-a-half seasons in East Yorkshire, McCann had a bit of a torrid time after he saw Hull relegated to League One in his first season in charge after selling star players Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, losing 8-0 against Wigan Athletic too.

The next season was much better for the Tigers as McCann guided his team to promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, being crowned champions with 89 points. His time in charge this season saw Hull languishing near the relegation zone, but never really looking like they’d drop down into the bottom three for too long. McCann’s season was cut short though as Ilicali stamped his own philosophy on the football club, bringing in Georgian international Arveladze to replace McCann.

New manager bounce?

Arveladze was introduced on 27th January 2022, and there wasn’t much time to get new players through the door before the transfer window slammed shut. Marcus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Liam Walash all came in on loan, with Regan Slater rejoining the Tigers and Ryan Longman’s loan at the club being made permanent.

Two days after being appointed new manager, Arveladze claimed his first win as Hull boss in a 2-0 win over Swansea, but this would be the last time he would taste victory for his new team until he faced Peterborough United almost a month later and won 3-0. This came after two valiant draws against promotion hopefuls Sheffield United and QPR.

But Arveladze doesn’t have to tear up too many trees just yet, with his job this season being to keep the Tigers in the Championship, which at the moment looks to be completed.

Is Arveladze the man to take Hull City forward?

Only time will tell if Arveladze is going to succeed at Hull City, but many think he is the right man to take Hull back to where they belong. However, at the moment, things look to be going sideways rather than forward for the new boss. But with a new ambitious owner at Hull who will probably give Arveladze a decent sum of money to splash on new players in the summer, the future certainly looks bright for club.