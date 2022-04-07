Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is currently the longest-serving manager in the Championship, having been in the dugout since February 2017.

The 58-year-old became the manager of Blackburn Rovers following the sacking of Owen Coyle in the midst of the 2016/17 Championship season, which saw Mowbray and his men fall into the third tier of English football.

Spending only one season in League One, the Blue and White Army shot back up under as runners-up to Wigan Athletic.

In the three-and-a-half seasons since the return to the Championship, Rovers fans have grown both a fondness and a resentment to Mowbray and his tactics.

Blackburn Rovers’ overall season form is formulaic to a point that the likes of Marvel writers would call it ‘a bit too predictable’.

Every season begins with an admirable, if not clumsy start, with a balance of wins and losses – similar form to teams who end up in the coveted play-off places.

Around the Christmas period, a bit of wind picks up and key players put in performances, encouraging the fans to believe a bit, before entering the new calendar year in a nosedive in both form and table position, and a commiserating final position in no man’s land.

This time around…

No year has this been more apparent than that of the current 2021/22 season, which began with Ben Brereton Diaz returning from his South American turn to register 20 league goals by the end of 2021.

This looked like the season Rovers had broken the duck – after a record-shattering loss of 7-0 to Fulham, an average start exploded into a 10-game unbeaten run. Strong performances against big teams and rivals seemed to show that this may be the season for a return to the promised land of the Premier League, with the Rovers faithful backing the Chilean talisman and the manager’s new system of counter-attacking based football.

However, since the dawn of 2022, Rovers have lost six and drawn five of the last 14 league games, scoring only eight goals in this time period.

This form is a far cry from the dominance in late 2021 which saw many tip them for automatic promotion.

There have been the issues of injuries, such as the six-week loss of Brereton Diaz and continued absence of the now recovered Bradley Dack that has slowed down goal-scoring, but there have been tactical issues, with players like Sam Gallagher neutralised by being played out of a comfortable position, and the rigidity of the format and tactics.

Many teams are wise to Mowbray’s tactics, and fans to his formula.

As it stands, Rovers still have a shot at promotion, but with their current form and Mowbray’s contract ending in June, it looks likely that Rovers will not go up, which will definitely lead to questions regarding Mowbray’s position at the club – especially given his contract situation.