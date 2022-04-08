Jamie Paterson has been nothing short of a revelation this season under Russell Martin, and he’s been pivotal to the style of play that Martin wants to incorporate at Swansea City.

This season so far Paterson has nine goals and eight assists to his name for Swansea City.

But earlier in the season, there was a hiccup with Paterson’s contract extension, which led to him not playing for the entire month of January because ‘he wasn’t in the right frame of mind’.

Since then things have cleared up between the Swansea ace and the managerial staff, but the question still remains; Will he leave this the club this summer?

In short, the answer is up in the air.

Given his form since his comeback, the club will surely be desperate to keep hold of him.

As soon as Paterson came back into the side, the fans were supportive of his struggles in January and he has continued to be a beacon of light in this relatively mediocre season for the Swans.

His attitude doesn’t show any sign of wavering, and if anything he looks to have become more passionate about the club as time has gone on.

But as a fanbase, we don’t know what entirely happened in January.

We can speculate that the contract extension, which was triggered by Paterson playing 25 games this season, didn’t include a pay rise, and that he made a fuss when the Swansea hierarchy were unwilling to negotiate.

If it was Paterson who started the fuss, and he hasn’t buried the hatchet, then he may well leave in the summer with a number of Championship clubs having looked at him in January.

But Swansea fans will be hoping that isn’t the case, as Paterson is seen as a key figure to the Russell Martin philosophy, but only time will tell if he actually leaves the club or not.