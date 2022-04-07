Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been a key figure at the heart of Scott Parker’s defence this season, helping the Cherries make their bid to return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

Bournemouth signed Kelly from Bristol City in 2019 and he has been praised for his composure and level-headedness, and while injuries hampered his early progress, this season has been where Kelly has kicked on – taking on the captain’s armband and being an instrumental part of the club’s success.

With Kelly’s exceptional performances this season, he has been rewarded with some rightful praise, however his remarkable season has also cast doubt over his future on the south coast.

Will Kelly leave in the summer?

Although there is heavy interest in the 24-year-old, Bournemouth’s potential promotion could complicate any deal for Kelly. Back in January, it was said that it would take “absurd money” for the Cherries to consider selling Kelly.

Despite this, it appears that Eddie Howe is keen to reunite with the man he brought to the club three years ago, as rumours suggest Newcastle United are set to prepare a bid of around £12 million in the summer transfer window. However, it would be a real surprise if Bournemouth sold their captain for less than what they paid, especially while he still has two years remaining on his contract.

West Ham were another club interested in January and may well attempt to prise him away from the Vitality Stadium when the transfer window opens, although they appear to be looking at other targets in the second tier with the likes of Joe Worrall linked.

For now though, Kelly’s immediate future remains on the south coast and in Bournemouth, as the Cherries look to seal their return to the Premier League.

However, only time will tell as to whether he remains with the club beyond the approaching summer transfer window.