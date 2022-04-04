Forest Green Rovers signed Jack Aitchison on loan at the beginning of this season on a season-long loan deal.

Aitchison had actually already had a spell on loan at Forest Green Green from former club Celtic in the 2019/20 season before returning last year.

The 22-year-old has made 38 League Two appearances for Rob Edwards’ side this season and has scored five goals.

Rovers will no doubt want to lure him to New Lawn permanently this summer, especially assuming they get over the line to League One.

What next for the Barnsley man?

In truth, nothing has been mentioned with regards to a long-term switch to Gloucestershire and it all depends on what league Barnsley find themselves in next term.

He has not made a single appearance for the Tykes since he signed for them back in 2020 from Celtic, however the Yorkshire side may see him as a potential player for them in the next campaign if they are to drop into League One.

Aitchinson has potential and could go on and be a key player for Poya Asbaghi’s side down the line. If they are in the Championship again though his chances of breaking into their senior side are slim due to the abundance of players they already have in his position.

Forest Green Rovers’ focus right now will be on promotion and they picked up a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United over the weekend to carry on their impressive run of form. They have lost only five times this season and are back in action tomorrow night against Mansfield Town.