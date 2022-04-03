Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has heaped praise on ‘keeper Mark Travers for his display in the 3-2 win over Bristol City on Saturday, stating he showed the signs of a “top ‘keeper” against the Robins.

Bournemouth academy graduate Travers has been Parker’s go-to man in between the sticks this season.

The Irishman, who joined the Cherries’ academy from Shamrock Rovers in July 2016, kept Orjan Nyland out of the side in the first half of the season and has managed to keep Freddie Woodman at bay since January, missing only one Championship game all campaign.

Overall, Travers has kept 14 clean sheets in 36 Championship games, conceding only 33 times, and he was on form again on Saturday.

The 22-year-old’s standout moment against Bristol City came when he denied Chris Martin from close range, helping Bournemouth secure a vital 3-2 win. Following the game, Travers drew high praise from Parker, who said that the Cherries ace showed the signs of a “top ‘keeper”. As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a sign of a top ‘keeper that in big moments makes big saves.

“Saves you think ‘wow he should not have saved that, he’s kept us in the game there’. Over the past three or four months, Travs is coming into the realms of making big saves at big moments and Saturday was a massive save. That’s not just Saturday. That’s happened over the course of it.

“I’m very pleased with Travs, he’s done brilliant, he’s developed brilliantly.

“Rob Burch and Gaz Stewart have done an incredible job with him.”

The long-term number one?

There’s no doubt that Travers has Parker’s full backing. The faith shown in the goalkeeper over the course of the season has shown that he’s not only the man for the future, but the man for the present too.

At only 22, Travers still has plenty of time to develop further and to maximise his potential, but it looks as though the number one shirt is well and truly his now, both presently and moving forward.

If Bournemouth are able to return to the Premier League, Travers will be determined to prove himself in the top flight too after impressing in the Championship, and judging by Parker’s words, he may well get the chance to do so.