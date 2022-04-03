Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper is “the best in the league”, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has said.

Plymouth Argyle put the 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town behind them on Saturday, defeating fellow play-off hopefuls Oxford United 1-0 at Home Park.

The win strengthens the Pilgrims’ play-off prospects, with Joe Edwards’s volley proving to be the decisive moment as Steven Schumacher’s side secured all three points.

Following the game, it was Plymouth Argyle ‘keeper Cooper who drew high praise from Oxford United boss Robinson.

Cooper kept his 20th clean sheet of the season in the win, and he earned it too. Early on, the 22-year-old made a brilliant save to deny Gavin Whyte and now, Robinson has labelled him as the best goalkeeper in the division.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette, here’s what he had to say:

“Their goalkeeper is the best in the league, we knew how good he was.

“It’s not just that he makes good saves, he starts a lot of their good play. He picks the right option more often than not. Whether it’s quick play or slowing the game down, he does certain things that allow him to be a good player.”

Justified praise

League One has some brilliant goalkeepers, but there is definitely an argument to say that Cooper is the best of the lot.

The Plymouth Argyle academy graduate is a brilliant shot-stopper, but what makes him stand out from the rest is his ability on the ball. Playing in Schumacher’s side, Cooper has to have an eye for the pass and has to be comfortable on the ball, and he boasts both those traits in abundance.

The scary thing is that he’s only 22 too, so there is plenty of time for him to develop further. Although there has been no reported interest in Cooper as of yet, Championship and Premier League clubs in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer would be silly not to scout the Plymouth Argyle ace.