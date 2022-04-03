Sheffield United are set to cast their eyes over Dundee defender Luke Graham next week, it has been reported.

Graham, 18, is yet to make his senior debut for Scottish Premiership side Dundee. However, he has impressed in the club’s youth ranks and recently caught the eye on loan with Lochee United.

Now, it has been reported by The Courier that Graham is set to link up with Sheffield United next week.

The Blades are keen to cast their eye over the young defender, and will be bringing him in on trial to see how he fares. Dundee’s U18s coach Scott Robertson has said the club don’t want to lose the youngster, though admitted he understands it is a great chance for Graham to show exactly what he’s capable of as he bids to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

Graham is a left-footed centre-back and has only been playing full-time football for a year, but his talents have caught the eye of Sheffield United.

One for the future

It’s always wise to plan for the long-term, and a trial for Graham shows that Sheffield United aren’t neglecting their plans for the future despite their current bid to return to the Premier League.

Given the Scottish youngster’s age, it would be assumed that he will link up with the Blades’ academy players before bidding to impress Paul Heckingbottom and co.

There is a path to the first-team at Sheffield United too, with the likes of Daniel Jebbison, Kyron Gordon and Kacper Lopata all currently in and around the senior side at Bramall Lane.