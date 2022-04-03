Derby County star Curtis Davies has vowed his side will “fight till the end” after they defeated Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County kept their faint hopes of survival alive on Saturday, defeating Preston North End at Pride Park.

Ravel Morrison struck his fourth goal in five games late on to secure a crucial three points. The win puts the Rams in 23rd, overtaking Peterborough United after their home defeat to Middlesbrough and moving them within six points of safety with six games left.

The odds remain against Derby County, as they have been all season, but the win maintains hope. Now, following the victory, star defender Davies has sent a battling cry to supporters.

Speaking on Twitter after the game, the 37-year-old central defender vowed that the Rams will “fight till the end” as they look to upset the odds and pull off an unlikely escape.

A cult hero

At 37, Davies has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive season on an individual level, further endearing himself to the Derby County faithful.

Most players have regressed by now, but the former Aston Villa and Hull City defender’s determination and leadership have seen him maintain an important role in Wayne Rooney’s side. In fact, Davies has played every single minute of Championship football this season, chipping in with four goals and helping keep 13 clean sheets in 40 outings.

There’s no doubt that Davies’ performances have earned him cult hero status among the Pride Park faithful.

Though the fight to stay up continues, Derby County have points to make up, so will need to build a run of form and hope those around them drop points if they want to stay up.