QPR boss Mark Warburton has said dropping Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair was about “trusting the squad” after the duo were both benched against Fulham on Saturday.

QPR’s play-off bid was dealt another hefty blow on Saturday afternoon, with Fulham defeating the R’s 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring to maintain his stunning form before adding a second from the penalty spot late on. The result condemns the R’s to three consecutive losses and puts them down in 9th, three points away from the play-offs when it looked as though an automatic promotion push could even be on the cards at one point.

Some eyebrows were raised prior to kick-off when defensive star Jimmy Dunne and electric attacker Ilias Chair were both named on the bench.

Now, Warburton has shed light on the decision.

Warburton, who started Dion Sanderson and George Thomas in their place, said the decision was about "trusting the squad" after both looked sharp in training, while Dunne and Chair had been away on international duty.

Following the defeat, reports have claimed that QPR are set to make a decision on Warburton’s future within the next 24 hours as they ponder a late managerial change to breathe life back into their play-off push.

There’s no doubt Rangers’ recent drop in form should lead to questions regarding Warburton, but the progress made under his management has been telliing, and the outrage at the recent demise shows just how far QPR have come under his management.

It remains to be seen what QPR opt to do with Warburton with only seven games remaining in the season.