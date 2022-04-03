Fulham target Joe Gomez will play “a lot of games” for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Fulham are among the sides said to be eyeing a swoop for Gomez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of this season amid his lack of game time, but after a strong performance against Watford in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, Klopp has suggested his future lies at Anfield.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said that the former Charlton Athletic youngster will play “a lot of games” for Liverpool in the future, suggesting he has a role at Anfield moving forward.

“He’s an outstanding ball player and he will play a lot of games in his career, he will play here a lot of games, definitely,” Klopp said.

“This season was tricky for him, but who knows how things can change.

“He is ready to use the opportunity when he gets it.”

A dent to Fulham’s transfer hopes?

Gomez’s performances certainly seems to have reminded Klopp of just what Gomez is capable of.

As an 11-time England international, Gomez would have been an incredible coup for Fulham if they were able to pull it off. He has vast experience at the top and he is a level above a newly promoted side.

Fulham are preparing for a return to the Premier League, so you’d assume they have plenty of irons in the fire when it comes to planning their summer recruitment. Obviously, Klopp’s words aren’t final and things can change quickly in football, but his words certainly suggest that he isn’t looking to offload the Fulham target in the summer transfer window.

Until the window rolls round, Fulham’s full focus will be on seeing out this season as strongly as possible as they bid to return to the top-flight as Championship champions.