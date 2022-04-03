Derby County are fighting tooth and nail to avoid relegation from the Championship. That fight continued yesterday with Wayne Rooney’s side grabbing three points with a 1-0 win against Preston North End.

That win – courtesy of a Ravel Morrison goal – hauled the Rams off the bottom of the Championship table and places them six points from safety.

All of this has happened against the backdrop of failed FFP regulations, entering administration and subsequent deductions amounting to 21 points taken off.

Derby County have been in protracted takeover talks and administrators – Quantuma – have yet to declare a preferred bidder for the troubled Rams. However, The reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that new moves could be afoot:

Derby. Potential game changer. Council and MPs discussing buying stadium and leasing to a bidder. Makes deal more attractive. Working on numbers but could be a plan. If bidders fancy idea too admins can pick and send to EFL. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 3, 2022

Thoughts?

There can be little doubt that Derby County have suffered due to administration and the subsequently deducted 21 points. Had none of this happened, Wayne Rooney’s side would have 49 points in the bag.

Those 49 points would see them placed 17th in the Championship table and pretty much safe from relegation. As it is, that is not the case. Relegation still remains a very real possibility.

The naming of a preferred bidder for Derby County has shown no signs of being forthcoming in any haste. Quantuma have been granted extended deadlines by the EFL and the administrators have set out their stall on what is needed from bidders.

However, Nixon’s tweet does present a different slant and direction that is being discussed. Describing it as a “potential game changer,” Nixon presents a different slant that could hurry things along.

For Derby County and their fans, any possibility that something could hurry along the drawn-out takeover proceedings will likely be welcomed.