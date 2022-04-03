Derby County’s 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson is on the radar of Premier League pair Manchester City and Spurs, it has been claimed.

Derby County remain in administration, and a whole host of their standout players have been moved on in a bid to raise funds.

Some departed last summer when their contracts expired, while flying winger Festy Ebosele became the latest to secure a club ahead of next season, with Serie A side Udinese securing an agreement.

Now, as per The Sun, young goalkeeper Thompson is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Premier League pair Manchester City and Spurs are both interested in bringing the Derby County talent in, and it is said that the Rams could receive a “sizable fee” for the ‘keeper as they look to gain funds wherever possible. It is added that Chelsea are also keen, but their current situation is preventing them from making an offer.

Time for action

Administration has hampered Derby County for too long now, and with the season coming to an end, a decision over a buyer needs to be made sooner rather than later. At this rate, Wayne Rooney won’t have many players to pick from next season, and they don’t even know what division they’ll be in.

As it stands, the Rams are still in with a fighting chance of staving off relegation.

Rooney’s side sit in 23rd place, six points away from safety with six games remaining in the Championship season. Saturday’s win over Preston North End comes as a huge boost, lifting them off the foot of the table after Peterborough United’s heavy loss to Middlesbrough.