Birmingham City want to bring Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong back on loan next season, it has been claimed.

Chong linked up with Birmingham City last summer, arriving on a temporary deal as he bid to pick up more first-team game time away from parent club Manchester United.

Since then, the Dutchman has become a popular figure, but injury has limited his involvement. Chong spent almost five months on the sidelines through a groin injury, hampering his development and restricting his game time.

Now though, with the 22-year-old fit again, it has been claimed by the Mirror that Birmingham City are keen to bring the versatile attacker back to St. Andrew’s next season.

Manchester United have opted to extend Chong’s deal by triggering a clause in his contract, and they may well end up loaning him out again next season in a bid to let him develop away from Old Trafford.

Chong’s progression

Although the long-term groin injury has restricted his game time, there’s no doubt that Chong has made steps in the right direction with Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer.

The vast majority of his career has been spent out on the wing, but the former Werder Bremen and Club Brugge man has impressed in a central role with the Blues. Operating as either an attacking midfielder or central midfielder, Chong’s standout performance came against Luton Town way back in August, providing two assists in a 5-0 away win.

A return to Birmingham City could be really beneficial for Chong’s development with Bowyer seemingly keen on working with the player again.