Lincoln City may look to sell winger Hakeeb Adelakun this summer, just one season after bringing him in on a free transfer.

Adelakun, 25, arrived in a bargain deal last summer following his departure from Bristol City, coming in to bolster Lincoln City’s options on the right-wing.

However, since January, the former Scunthorpe United star has fallen way down the pecking order, with his last League One appearance coming in a 1-0 loss to Cambridge United on January 15th.

Now, as per a report from Lincolnshire Live, the Imps could look to move Adelakun on in the summer transfer window.

Across all competitions, the Lincoln City winger has played 28 times this season. In the process, he has found the back of the net twice and laid on four assists, but with game time at a premium, it seems as though a departure could be on the cards.

A fresh start needed?

Adelakun looked to be a serious talent for the future during his time with Scunthorpe United. The London-born winger was a standout player during his time with the Iron, managing 20 goals and 26 assists in 169 games for the club before departing for Bristol City.

However, after earning his move to the Championship, Adelakun played only nine times for the Ashton Gate side before his departure last summer.

He picked up game time out on loan with Rotherham United and Hull City, but ultimately struggled to star at either club. Now, amid Lincolnshire Live’s update on his situation, Adelakun may have his sights set on a fresh start away from Sincil Bank as he bids to fulfil his potential elsewhere.