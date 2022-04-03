QPR continued to falter in their bid for a Championship play-off place with a 2-0 loss to champions-elect Fulham on Saturday.

This loss to their London rivals left Mark Warburton’s side 9th in the Championship table. They have just one win in their last six games – a run that includes five losses.

The run of form has QPR’s hierarchy worried and the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones says that they are ready to act on these worries.

QPR ready and set for Warburton decision

Warburton has been at QPR since 2019 and is a popular figure amongst fans. His job security has been in question before – when the R’s were struggling near the foot of the table – but the club stuck by him and he answered those questions.

Now, Warburton faces different questions as the R’s failing form sees them sliding away from the Championship play-off places. Their 9th position in the table sees them three points adrift of 6th place and the play-off picture.

Now, the Mail Online’s Jones writes that QPR “believe a change can help” and that by getting rid of Warburton it will “trigger an upturn in form” that will reignite their play-off chances.

He adds that QPR are set to decide on their next step of action “over the next 24 hours.”

Thoughts?

Football is a results business. It always has been and it always will be. When results were bad, QPR stood by Warburton. Now the stakes are higher, that loyalty changes.

Sitting on the fringes of the play-offs in the Championship changes perspectives. Seeing clubs around you pick up results whilst yours are failing consolidates those perspectives.

According to the Mail Online’s Jones, that is what seems to be happening and QPR are ready to sack Warburton.

It does seem strange with only seven games left in the current campaign for the R’s and Warburton. However, sliding form and faltering results will always be a concern and it looks like it is that concern that QPR’s owners are ready to act on.