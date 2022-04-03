Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End are all interested in signing Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan, it has been claimed.

Anderson, 19, has been in flying form with League Two side Bristol Rovers since joining from Newcastle United in January.

The youngster has managed three goals and three assists in 15 games for the Gas, and Magpies’ boss Eddie Howe recently stated that he anticipates Championship interest in the playmaker.

Now, as per a report from The Sunday Mirror, page 70, 03.04.22) has said that Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End are all interested in signing Anderson on loan from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The Scottish youth international is highly rated by those at Newcastle United and he has already been in and around the first-team picture. However, after such a strong spell in League Two with Bristol Rovers, he may yet head out on loan again, with a number of Championship sides interested.

Starring at youth level

After managing 16 goals and three assists in 32 games for Newcastle United’s U23s, he has gone on to play twice for the senior side.

His performances have warranted a shot at first-team football but with a fair few options still ahead of him in the pecking order at St. James’ Park, a new loan move in the summer could be best for his development.

If his form with Bristol Rovers is anything to go by, any of Nottingham Forest, QPR or Preston North End could have a real player on their hands if they can complete a deal. Anderson has been a huge hit with Joey Barton’s side and is playing a key role in the Gas’ fight for promotion this season.