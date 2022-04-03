West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be watched by a scout from Spurs when the Baggies face Birmingham City today, it has been claimed.

Johnstone, 29, is out of contract at West Brom this summer, and it seems as though a departure is on the cards.

In fact, it was claimed earlier this weekend that Premier League side Spurs have revived their interest in the goalkeeper as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, amid the reports of Spurs’ reignited pursuit, Football Insider has claimed that the Baggies’ shot-stopper will be watched by one of the Premier League club’s senior scouts when they face Birmingham City today.

The report states that Johnstone will be watched closely today as they look to provide cover and competition for Hugo Lloris.

Bidding to impress

Johnstone will be determined to impress against the Blues this weekend as he fights to show he’s deserving of a summer move to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa ‘keeper is determined to break back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year, and a step back up to the Premier League would likely boost his chances as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope all battle for a place in the Lions’ squad.

Time to move on?

The West Brom man has shown he is a Premier League standard goalkeeper, proving to be a bright light in the Baggies’ top-flight campaign in 2020/21.

He fell out of favour under Valerien Ismael and the speculation surrounding his name hasn’t exactly helped his relationship with the supporters, so with his contract expiring this summer, it provides the perfect chance for all parties to move on from the extended saga and look to the future.