Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe anticipates Championship interest in Bristol Rovers loan star Elliot Anderson next season, confirming their desire to see him tested at a higher level.

Bristol Rovers signed Anderson on loan in January, and the young playmaker hasn’t looked back since.

The young Scot has managed three goals and three assists in 15 outings for the Gas, nailing down a starting spot in Joey Barton’s side. His form has shown exactly why he’s so highly rated by parent club Newcastle United, starring out on the left or as an attacking midfielder.

Unsurprisingly, his form has impressed Magpies boss Eddie Howe, and the former Bournemouth manager has now opened up on the club’s plan for him next season.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Howe anticipates Championship interest in the Bristol Rovers loan star, stating that a fresh loan move will be considered if he can’t be guaranteed senior game time at St. James’ Park. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s probably one of the hardest transitions you have to make at Premier League level. It’s very, very difficult.

“That’s why the loan system is so important, so if I can’t guarantee him that game time, then definitely a loan spell will be an option again.

“Yes, I think there will be,” he added when asked about potential Championship interest.

“And I was disappointed for him that he didn’t get that opportunity at the higher level. That’s no disrespect to Bristol Rovers because I think Joey and Kevin Bond have been really good for him and allowed him to flourish and to show how good he is.”

One to remember

It’s easy to say ‘don’t fall in love with loan players’, but when they perform as Anderson has, it can’t really be helped.

The Newcastle United talent has the world at his feet as his Bristol Rovers stint has shown he can play at the very top in the future. For now though, Gasheads will be cherishing the fact that he is on board for their promotion push.

As it stands, the Gas sit in 5th place, tied on 66 points with Northampton Town and 3rd placed Port Vale.