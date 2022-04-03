Sheffield Wednesday loan man Harlee Dean “might” be sold by Birmingham City this summer, Lee Bowyer has said.

After falling out of favour with Birmingham City, Dean made a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday in January. Injury has limited his involvement, but the former Brentford man has now started in the Owls’ last three League One games.

Dean recently stated that he doesn’t see a way back for him at St. Andrew’s and Blues boss Bowyer has now commented on his words.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer conceded that Dean “might” be sold in the summer transfer window.

When asked if the centre-back has a place in his plans for the 2022/23 season, the Birmingham City boss said:

“I don’t think that will happen.

“Obviously, he has got another year but I think Harlee might move on in the summer I guess.”

Five years in blue…

As Bowyer said, Dean still has a year remaining on his contract with the Blues, but it certainly seems as though all signs are pointing towards a summer exit for the Basingstoke-born defender.

If he does depart in the transfer window, it would bring an end to a five-year spell with Birmingham City. In that time, Dean has become the club’s captain and played 184 times, chipping in with eight goals and two assists in the process.

Until a final decision is made, Dean’s full focus will be on matters at Hillsborough, with all still to play for at Sheffield Wednesday. Darren Moore’s men are firmly in the fight for the play-offs, sitting in 5th place as it stands. The Owls are three points ahead of 7th placed Oxford United with six games remaining.