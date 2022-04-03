Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey has apologised after being sent off in Saturday’s defeat to Lincoln City.

Charlton Athletic fell to a 2-1 loss against Lincoln City on Saturday, bringing an end to their three-game winning streak.

Morgan Whittaker put the Imps 1-0 up just after the half-hour mark and only four minutes later, the Addicks were reduced to 10-men. Midfielder Gilbey was given two yellow cards for pulling back his man twice, bringing an early end to his game.

Lincoln City were reduced to 10 when goalscorer Whittaker saw red on 56 minutes, but Anthony Scully added a second to double the deficit. His goal would prove to be pivotal too, with Jayden Stockley pulling one back for Charlton Athletic late on.

Now, following his dismissal, Gilbey has sent a message to fans on Twitter. The former Colchester United and MK Dons man apologised to both the fans and his teammates, stating:

Like to apologise to my team mates and the fans. Can’t believe I’ve been so thick such a stupid thing to do absolutely killed the lads. All I can do is apologise. — Alex Gilbey (@agilbey8) April 2, 2022

A problem for Jackson to address

Gilbey’s double-booking marked Charlton Athletic’s 100th and 101st yellow cards of the season, presenting an issue for Johnnie Jackson.

Too often has the Addicks’ discipline let them down, at it is something Jackson will certainly want to address sooner rather than later – especially over the summer as they look to get rid of bad habits in a bid to improve on a poor season at The Valley.

It will be hoped that Jackson can freshen up his ranks in the summer in a bid to get the Addicks further up the table, with the club currently sitting 15th with six games remaining.