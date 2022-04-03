Wigan Athletic have agreed a three-year deal with Guiseley striker Josh Stones, it has been reported by Football Insider.

Stones, 18, has been catching the eyes of Wigan Athletic and a number of other Football League clubs.

It has been said that League One rivals Sunderland, Championship side Blackburn Rovers and Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers have all been interested in the Guiseley prodigy, but it seems the Latics have won the fight for his services.

Football Insider has reported that Stones has agreed a three-year deal with Wigan Athletic.

After a spell on trial with the League One club in March, Stones has earned himself a contract until the summer of 2025, though the transfer can not be officially complete until the start of July.

One for the future

The young forward has already earned international recognition for his talents, earning a spot in England’s schoolboys set-up.

Stones has found most of his game time for Guiseley’s academy sides but he has also been in and around the senior picture this campaign, making 15 appearances in the National League North this season.

At 18, it seems as though Stones is already making a good impression in the football world, and Wigan Athletic could be the perfect place for him to master his trade and continue his development.

Another talent at Wigan Athletic…

Providing Stones’ move to the Latics goes through as expected, he would join a wealth of academy talent at the DW Stadium.

Wigan Athletic have produced plenty of youth prospects in recent years, though many of them have moved on elsewhere amid previous financial struggles. The prime example is striker Joe Gelhardt, whose abilities landed him a Premier League move to Leeds United, so Stones will be hoping to follow a similar trajectory as he bids to forge a career in the senior game.