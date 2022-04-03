West Brom boss Steve Bruce has confirmed his desire to stay at The Hawthorns.

This season has gone far from how everyone associated with West Brom would have wanted it to go.

Valerien Ismael started strongly but a collapse left the Baggies out of the automatic promotion picture, and a poor start under Bruce’s management has left them eight points away from the play-offs. However, after a recent improvement in results and performances, West Brom are now unbeaten in four, though there are still glaring weaknesses.

After a difficult start to life at The Hawthorns, there have been questions over Bruce’s future, but there’s no doubt in his mind over his future.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss has confirmed that he would “love” to stay, though insisted that he is still assessing the situation after a campaign that hasn’t been “good enough”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve really really enjoyed it.

“There is a bit of work to be done, but I’ve really enjoyed the seven or eight weeks as far as I’m concerned. I’d love to stay. If we finish mid-table like we are now, then that’s not good enough for this club. We have to address it, have a look and say how we improve it, and what we do.

“I’m still assessing it.”

One to forget

Bruce is right – a mid-table finish isn’t good enough for West Brom. Once this campaign is done, the Baggies have no choice but to assess what went wrong, plan for the future, and forget about this season as soon as they can.

Regardless of whether or not Bruce is at the helm, West Brom will need to be back in the promotion picture next season.

There could be a shuffle around of the playing ranks before then, but Bruce has said he is ready to dip into the free transfers and loan markets in a bid to freshen up and make his mark on the squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.