Premier League side Spurs have revived their interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, it has been claimed.

West Brom ‘keeper Johnstone has been heavily linked with moves away from The Hawthorns ever since the Baggies’ relegation back down to the Championship last season. However, he will be seeing out the season with the club and will be doing so as Steve Bruce’s go-to man in goal.

After dropping out of the squad in January, Johnstone has now started the last nine league games.

However, his contract is still nearing expiry, and the Daily Mail has now reported that Premier League sides Spurs are back in the hunt for the goalkeeper ahead of this summer.

The report states that the club are interested again after putting their pursuit on the backburner.

There is still interest from elsewhere though. Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton have spoken about Johnstone in recent months, while Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers are said to have made their interest known.

A move beckons…

It looks as though West Brom will be playing another season of Championship football, and with Johnstone’s contract expiring this summer, it seems there is little hope of keeping him on board beyond the end of the campaign.

Johnstone is earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup later this year, and a Premier League move will go a long way to helping achieve just that.

Until then though, he will be looking to see out the season as strongly as possible, already keeping 13 clean sheets in 33 games.