Derby County are battling against the odds to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One, taking a big step in their bid to do so on Saturday with a 1-0 win against Preston North End.

That win, coupled with Peterborough United’s loss at home against Middlesbrough, saw Wayne Rooney’s side haul themselves off the bottom of the Championship table.

An even first half saw neither Derby County nor Preston able to make possession or chances count. It was a half of football that ended scoreless but there was one incident, with Liam Lindsay receiving a red card on 32 minutes.

Early in the second half, it was 1-1 in the red card stakes as Derby County man Max Bird was given a straight red on 55 minutes. Derby County were the busier side in the second half, fashioning 14 shots to the Lilywhites three.

With the game looking like it was heading for a goalless draw, Ravel Morrison (80′) popped up and turned in Luke Plange’s assist to give the Rams a very valuable three points.

One Derby County player who was vital in helping get Wayne Rooney’s side the three points was attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The numbers tell their own story…

Lawrence continues to shine in a Derby County side that is putting on a real battle to preserve their status as a Championship club. He’s been a shining light in Wayne Rooney’s side all season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists across the season.

As per WhoScored’s match statistics for the Preston North End game, Lawrence’s performance was key in helping Derby County to victory.

The former Manchester United youngster was highly accurate with his passing (81%), completing 29 of his 36 pass attempts. What was more impressive was that four of these passes were key passes that led to chances for his teammates.

He was also busy elsewhere and a constant presence that kept Ryan Lowe’s side on its toes. He fashioned the space and time to take six shots at goal and also completed two dribbles. Aside from this aspect of his game, he did not shirk his defensive duties, weighing in with one tackle and making two clearances.

Next up for Derby County and Lawrence is an away trip next Saturday to Swansea. They will face a Swans side that is coming off of a crushing 4-0 win against Welsh rivals Cardiff City.