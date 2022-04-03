Sheffield Wednesday left it late to grab all three points in a 2-1 victory over a game AFC Wimbledon side.

That win leaves the South Yorkshire side in 5th place in the League One table and with a three-point cushion to 7th-placed Oxford United.

Darren Moore’s side took an early lead against their visitors from London, with Jack Hunt netting his second goal in as many games. However, it was a short-lived lead as Ayoub Assal brought the Dons level in Mark Bowen’s first game in charge.

The second half looked to be petering out to a share of the points before a twist at the very end. Lee Gregory popped up with a late winner to steal the win, giving Moore and co three points that could prove to be crucial.

One Sheffield Wednesday man who played a big part in the win over AFC Wimbledon was evergreen midfielder Barry Bannan.

The stats behind Bannan’s display

32-year-old Bannan continues to put in consistent performances for Sheffield Wednesday in League One. On Saturday he continued that with a display against Bowen’s side that caught the eye.

The Sheffield Wednesday captain was one of the higher-rated Owls players as per WhoScored’s match data. He scored highly partly due to his assist for Jack Hunt’s opener for Darren Moore’s side.

However, WhoScored’s data showed that his game was much more than just an assist. He was highly accurate (80%) with his passing and completed 43 passes from 54 attempts. What is more impressive is that five of these completed passes were classed as key passes meaning that they provided a chance for a teammate, epitomising just how important the former Aston Villa ace is to Sheffield Wednesday

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday and Bannan is an away trip to Bolton Wanderers next Saturday when they will be bidding to maintain their march for the play-offs.