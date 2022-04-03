Sheffield Wednesday staged a late smash-and-grab raid against AFC Wimbledon at Hillsborough to earn a 2-1 win.

It was a victory that was enough to lift the South Yorkshire side into 5th in the League One table and give them a three-point buffer to Oxford United in 7th place.

It was a win born out of Sheffield Wednesday’s dominance of possession (72%/28%) and controlling the ball to such a degree that AFC Wimbledon didn’t get that much of a look in.

As dominant as Darren Moore’s side were, it was a 1-1 half-time scoreline. Sheffield Wednesday opened the scoring through Jack Hunt (12′) before Ayoub Assal (22′) levelled the scores.

Sheffield Wednesday continued to dominate proceedings in the second half. However, it took them until late into time added-on to grab a winning goal, coming courtesy of Lee Gregory (90+1′).

One Sheffield Wednesday player who proved himself to be a rock throughout Saturday’s game was central defender Harlee Dean.

The numbers tell a dominant story…

Sheffield Wednesday have Dean on a half-season loan from Championship side Birmingham City. The Blues defender joined Darren Moore’s side late in the January transfer window.

He’s managed just five League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday since arriving at Hillsborough. As per WhoScored’s data set, in those five games, he has won 31 headers and lost just six of the aerial duels he’s contested.

That dominant aspect of his game was evident in Sheffield Wednesday’s late win against AFC Wimbledon. According to WhoScored’s match statistics, Dean won an impressive 13 headers – eight more than anyone else on the pitch.

The on-loan Birmingham City man also won both the tackles he went in for as well as making four clearances and one interception that helped keep Mark Bowen’s side at bay.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday and Dean is an away trip to mid-table Bolton Wanderers next Saturday.