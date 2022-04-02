Middlesbrough recorded their biggest victory of the season on Saturday afternoon as they beat Peterborough United 4-0.

Middlesbrough moved from seventh to fifth in the Championship table, and whether they finish in the top six now rests in their hands.

All four of their goals were shared out amongst four different scorers. Marcus Tavernier grabbed the opener, with on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun adding a second just after half-time.

Second-half substitutes Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore added to Peterborough United’s woes, scoring Boro’s third and fourth of the afternoon.

There were plenty of great individual performances from the away side, but there were three players in particular who caught the eye.

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 8.7

The Northern Irishman showed his value as he grabbed the assist for Tavernier’s strike and prevented a goal at the other end as he blocked one off the line.

He also had the joint-highest amount of key passes and had the best pass accuracy out of any Middlesbrough starter at 84%.

Marcus Tavernier – WhoScored rating 8.2

Scored a spectacular goal from distance and was a constant thorn in Posh’s side, as he pressed and harried out of possession and kept Boro ticking with the ball.

Tavernier also made the most crosses and had the most touches of the ball out of any player on the pitch.

Anfernee Dijksteel – Whoscored rating 8.1

His relationship with Isaiah Jones and Matt Crooks down the Boro right-hand side is growing week-in week-out.

Dijksteel’s ability to carry the ball out from the back and his overlapping runs caused all sorts of problems for Peterborough United.

But it wasn’t just in attack where he impressed, as he made the most tackles, most inceptions, most clearances, and most blocks in the match.